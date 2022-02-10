Live

California wildfire sparks evacuees' romance

In August 2021, the Caldor Fire wreaked havoc across El Dorado County, California, and forced towns like Pollock Pines to evacuate. That evacuation led to love for Holly Schlumpf and Tim Warren —who are now engaged.
