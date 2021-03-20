Live

Watch CBSN Live

California Redwoods under attack by poachers

California's Redwoods are among the oldest and tallest living things and they are under siege by burl poachers. John Blackstone reports on the damage inflicted on the trees by people hacking into their trunks and using burls for furniture.
