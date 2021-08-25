Local Matters: In California recall, Newsom's top GOP challenger, Larry Elder, shakes up campaign amid abuse claims With California's recall election officially underway, Governor Gavin Newsom has just three weeks left to convince voters to let him keep his job. His top Republican challenger, conservative talk show host Larry Elder, is facing controversies and shaking up his campaign team. Politico's California Playbook senior writer Carla Marinucci joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on this unpredictable campaign.