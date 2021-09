California Governor Gavin Newsom to remain in office after surviving recall effort California governor Gavin Newsom will remain in office after surviving Tuesday's recall election. He thanked voters for "rejecting cynicism" and saying "yes" to major issues like immigration rights, women's rights, science and more. Tal Kopan, the San Francisco Chronicle's Washington correspondent, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano with her analysis.