California officials party at university system's expense When voting to raise tuition this year, some regents at the University of California said they were sad but that it was necessary. However, on the night before voting to hike tuition, the regents spent $18,000 at a party. A newspaper report found that the officials have spent nearly a quarter-million dollars on parties since 2012. Melissa Caen of CBS San Francisco station KPIX-TV reports.