California, Michigan tighten lockdowns while Texas eases precautions California Governor Gavin Newsom is closing Orange County beaches once again after concerns that crowded beaches would jeopardize public health. The decision was met with frustration from some residents and a local official. Also, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer extended the state's emergency declaration by executive order after the Republican-controlled legislature declined. Carter Evans reports on how states around the country are handling the pandemic, including some that have eased their precautions, like Texas.