California halts self-driving Uber cars amid scare California says Uber must stop testing its self-driving cars on streets. Uber started offering self-driving rides in San Francisco Wednesday. Just hours later, state regulators told the company to stop after dashcam video captured what appears to be a self-driving Uber blowing through a red light on a busy street. Uber blames human error and says their new program isn't breaking any rules. John Blackstone reports.