California Governor Gavin Newsom survives recall effort as GOP's Larry Elder concedes California Governor Gavin Newsom is predicted to defeat the recall effort, telling voters shortly after polls closed they not only voted "no" to removing him, but "yes to science" and vaccines. His biggest GOP challenger Larry Elder conceded the election, but told his supporters to "stay tuned." CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joins "CBSN AM" to discuss.