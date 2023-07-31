California Gov. Newsom offers to mediate Hollywood strikes California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he is willing to help mediate negotiations between Hollywood studios and actors and writers. Officials say he's reached out to all sides of the strikes, but studio executives and the unions for the actors and writers have not yet shown interest in involving the governor in its talks. For more on this, CBS News was joined by Melanie Mason, senior political reporter covering California politics for Politico.