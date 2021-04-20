Calif. Gov. Brown on endorsing Clinton, "loose cannon" Trump One of the country's longest-serving progressive Democrats was a late convert to Hillary Clinton's campaign. California Gov. Jerry Brown praised Clinton and her work to fight climate change Wednesday at the Democratic convention. Brown's endorsement of Clinton comes despite the fact his lifelong causes are similar to those of Bernie Sanders. Brown joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the Democratic convention and why he thinks Donald Trump is unstable.