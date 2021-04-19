Live

Watch CBSN Live

California getting no relief from wildfires

Drought and hot winds are still stoking wildfires in the West. The biggest, raging east of Bakersfield, California, has killed two people and scorched more than 45,000 acres. Mireya Villarreal has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.