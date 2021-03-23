Live

Calif. firefighters take aim at raging wildfires

Crews in California are battling a 4,000-acre wildfire east of Sacramento and two others at Yosemite National Park. As Teri Okita explains, extreme weather conditions in the West continue to challenge firefighters.
