California files antitrust lawsuit against Amazon California's attorney general is suing Amazon, accusing the company of antitrust law violations. The lawsuit claims the retailer knowingly stifles its competitors while driving up the price of goods across the internet. Bill Baer, a visiting fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution and a former assistant attorney general for antitrust at the U.S. Department of Justice, joined CBS News to discuss the lawsuit and what it means for the world's largest retailer.