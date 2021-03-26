Live

California drought means smaller pumpkins

California drought means smaller pumpkins Farmers are producing a lot of small pumpkins this year as droughts in California have severely limited the amount of medium and large pumpkins available around the country. KPIX's Betty Yu reports.
