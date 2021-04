California court clears way for new Bill Cosby deposition The embattled comedian could face a new deposition after the California Supreme Court allowed a civil lawsuit to proceed. Cosby is accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl at the Playboy mansion more than 40 years ago. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss "relentless" attorney Gloria Allred who will conduct the deposition.