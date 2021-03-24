Live

Watch CBSN Live

California Clippers sale is finalized

Lawyers for Shelly Sterling and new owner Steve Ballmer held a news conference announcing the transfer of the Los Angeles Clippers' ownership. Shelly Sterling has been given the official title of Clippers Owner Emeritus.
