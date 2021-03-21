Live

Watch CBSN Live

California Chrome goes for Triple Crown

California Chrome, the out of nowhere colt who won the Kentucky Derby and The Preakness, is favored to become the 12th horse to win the Triple Crown in Saturday’s running of the Belmont Stakes. Vinita Nair reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.