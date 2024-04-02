California bill looks to protect "right to disconnect" after work hours are over Workers in California who are sick of work calls and emails after hours might be getting some back-up from the state legislature. A new bill would give workers the right to ignore calls and messages from their bosses until they're back on the clock. It would be the first law of its kind in the U.S., though France already has a similar law on the books and Australia will implement one later this year. California assemblymember Matt Haney proposed the legislation and joined CBS News to talk about it.