Watch CBS News

California beachgoers run from charging sea lions

Beachgoers were captured fleeing from two charging sea lions last week in California's La Jolla Underwater Park Ecological Reserve. It’s unclear if the sea lions were going after people or fighting each other as mating season gets underway.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.