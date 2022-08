California banning new gas-powered cars by 2035 In a move to combat pollution in the state, California passed a law Thursday banning new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. It's a move mired with questions of affordability and feasibility among carmakers. Neal Boudette, an auto reporter with the New York Times, joined CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Tony Dokoupil to hash out the pros and cons of the new law.