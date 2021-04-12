Live

Watch CBSN Live

Calif. declares state of emergency over gas leak

After 75 days of a massive methane gas leak, Gov. Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency in California. While federal funds will now be available, Brown says the gas company will pay for the cost of fixing the leak. Mireya Villarreal reports.
