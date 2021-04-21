Live

Watch CBSN Live

Calendar: Week of September 12

Charles Osgood looks at some notable events of the week ahead, including the United Nations General Assembly opening its 71st Regular Session, National Eat a Hoagie Day, and the 20th annual Art For AIDS auction in San Francisco.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.