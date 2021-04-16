Live

Calendar: Week of April 25

Charles Osgood looks at some notable events of the week ahead, including the 30th anniversary of the explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear plant, Arbor Day, and the annual White House Correspondent's Association Dinner.
