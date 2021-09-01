Live

Watch CBSN Live

Massive Caldor Fire closes in on Lake Tahoe area

Fire crews continue working to try to stop flames from engulfing the area surrounding Lake Tahoe. Residents have evacuated South Lake Tahoe and CBS News correspondent Carter Evans is there with the latest details.
