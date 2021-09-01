"CBS Mornings"
Hurricane Ida
Afghanistan Turmoil
Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
The Uplift
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
"This one's really scary": Caldor Fire racing toward Lake Tahoe
Rescue crews in Louisiana search for residents stranded by Ida
Watch Live: Top Pentagon officials hold first press conference since Afghan exit
McCarthy threatens telecoms over request from January 6 committee
Texas 6-week abortion ban in effect after Supreme Court stays silent
5 missing after Navy helicopter crashes off San Diego coast
Ida's remains threaten once-in-a-century flood event in Northeast
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visiting White House today
Spears' lawyer claims her father wants $2 million before leaving conservatorship
Afghanistan Turmoil
Watch Live: Top Pentagon officials hold first press conference since Afghanistan withdrawal
Afghanistan: Latest CBS News Coverage
For the Taliban, taking over was easy. Running a country won't be.
America's price tag for two decades of war: $5.8 trillion
Pope Francis takes a jab at America's policy in Afghanistan
Biden forcefully defends Afghanistan exit
"Very small number" of Afghans prompt security concerns during evacuation
What happened to the military equipment left in Afghanistan?
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Massive Caldor Fire closes in on Lake Tahoe area
Fire crews continue working to try to stop flames from engulfing the area surrounding Lake Tahoe. Residents have evacuated South Lake Tahoe and CBS News correspondent Carter Evans is there with the latest details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On