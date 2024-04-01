Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese facing off again with Final Four trip at stake Last year, Iowa's Caitlin Clark and LSU's Angel Reese battled for an NCAA women's basketball national championship. Monday night, they'll do it again with a trip to the Final Four on the line. Lauren Tuiskula, associate managing editor for the Gist, joined CBS News to discuss the matchup and some of the other storylines coming out of March Madness, including LSU head coach Kim Mulkey's distaste for a Washington Post article about her methods.