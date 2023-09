Buying a home now unaffordable in 99% of America, report finds The typical American cannot afford to buy a home in a growing number of communities across the nation under common lending standards, according to a new report from real estate data provider ATTOM. Researchers examined the median home prices last year for roughly 575 U.S. counties and found that home prices in 99% of those areas are beyond the reach of the average earner, who makes $71,214 a year, according to ATTOM.