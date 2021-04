Buy or rent? Zillow CEO shares real estate tips The real estate market is soaring, as more than 5.25 million existing homes were sold last year. That's the most since 2006. It’s driving buyers to Zillow, the largest real estate website. On average, more than 142 million users a month find information on more than 110 million homes nationwide. Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff, author of “Zillow Talk: Rewriting the Rules of Real Estate," joins “CBS This Morning” to offer tips on buying, selling and renting.