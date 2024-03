Busy legal day for Trump with multimillion-dollar bond due, "hush money" case hearing Time is almost up for former President Donald Trump to post a bond of over $460 million in his civil fraud case or risk some of his New York properties being seized. Trump is also expected to appear in a courtroom Monday for a hearing in the Stormy Daniels "hush money" case. CBS News legal contributor Rebecca Roiphe and CBS News correspondent Errol Barnett have more.