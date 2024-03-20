Busy day on Capitol Hill includes Netanyahu address, TikTok briefing Senate Republicans will hear a virtual address from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Wednesday, a week after Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Netanyahu had lost his way and called for a new election in Israel. U.S. intelligence officials will also brief senators on Tiktok as they continue weighing the House-passed bill that could lead to a ban on the app. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion has more.