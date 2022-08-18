Watch CBS News

Busing migrants intensifies immigration debate

The number of migrants apprehended entering the U.S. has already surpassed last year's total. It's intensifying debate over whether asylum-seekers should be bused thousands of miles from the U.S.-Mexico border. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
