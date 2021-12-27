Live

Watch CBSN Live

Businesses face growing risk of severe flooding

Businesses in many parts of the United States face a growing risk of severe flooding. CBS News MoneyWatch reporter Irina Ivanova joins CBSN to break down the reporting and explain how it could effect major cities' economies.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.