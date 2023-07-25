How Saudi investments are impacting the world of sports After getting rejected by Lionel Messi, Saudi Arabia has made an offer to another soccer superstar that may be too good to refuse. The Saudi club Al Hilal has proposed a world-record $332 million transfer fee to bring Kylian Mbappé from the French club Paris Saint-Germain. Michael Goldberg, senior vice president of sports finance for global credit rating firm DBRS Morningstar, discussed the business of soccer and how Saudi investments are reshaping the landscape.