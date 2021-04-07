Live

Bush takes aim at Donald Trump

Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush has begun to focus his attacks on Donald Trump. Bloomberg News editor at large Michael Regan joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss the Trump-Bush rivalry and the 2016 campaign.
