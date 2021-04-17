Bush chief of staff: Donald Trump as president would scare me Andrew Card was an adviser to President Ronald Reagan, President George H. W. Bush and President George W. Bush. As White House chief of staff on 9/11, Card told President George W. Bush that the World Trade Center had been attacked. The Bushes say they have no plans to endorse Republican presumptive nominee Donald Trump. Card, who is now president of Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss what Trump would have to do to earn GOP establishment support.