Bus carrying inmates plunges off bridge in Texas

A prison bus carrying inmates and corrections officers skidded off an icy bridge Wednesday and into the path of a freight train. The collision left at least ten people dead. Manuel Bojorquez reports from the scene near Odessa, Texas.
