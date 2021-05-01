Live

Watch CBSN Live

Bus attack in Egypt targets Coptic Christians

Gunmen attacked Coptic Christians in Egypt, killing at least 28 people. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi says they have related against terrorist training bases. CBSN's Tony Dokoupil has the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.