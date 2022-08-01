Burn pits bill vote expected in Senate: CBS News Flash August 1, 2022 The Senate is expected to vote on the so-called Burn Pits Bill that would expand health care and benefits for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits while serving in Afghanistan and Iraq. The measure’s been stalled by Republicans. A judge is expected to rule on the discipline case involving Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in light of more than two dozen sexual misconduct allegations. And the animated “DC League of Super-Pets” barked its way to the top of the weekend box office.