Burgos sisters remember their murdered sister

In a 2012 interview with "48 Hours," Jeanne and Carla Burgos spoke with Troy Roberts about their sister, Monica Beresford-Redman, and brother-in-law Bruce. Bruce Beresford Redman was convicted of Monica's murder on March 12, 2015.
