Building strength – just 9 minutes at a time A recent study in the American Journal of Epidemiology found people who do strength-based exercise have a 23 percent lower risk of premature death. In a new article on NYTimes.com called "How to Build Muscle in 9 Minutes," sports physician Dr. Jordan Metzl says strength training with weights is a simple way to build a stronger body. Metzl joins "CBS This Morning" to explain how the workout can achieve real results and why people at any age can do the routine.