WorldView: Building collapses on bus in South Korea; around 350,000 on brink of famine in Ethiopia At least nine people were killed and eight injured when a building collapsed on a bus in South Korea. In India, another building collapsed, killing at least 11 people, including eight children, and a new U.N. report found that around 350,000 people in Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region are on the brink of famine. Also, claims could run into the billions if the Tokyo Olympics are canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. CBS News foreign correspondent Roxana Saberi joins CBSN AM from London with those headlines from around the world.