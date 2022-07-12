Buffalo supermarket to reopen 2 months after shooting: CBS News Flash July 12, 2022 Two months after 10 people were killed in a shooting at a Buffalo supermarket, the store is preparing to re-open with a moment of silence and prayer for the victims. The Biden administration is telling hospitals they "must" provide abortion services if the life of a mother is at risk, under federal law. And Olympic champion Mo Farrah reveals in a new BBC documentary that he was illegally trafficked to the U.K. as a child.