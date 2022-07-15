Buffalo supermarket that was scene of mass shooting reopening: CBS News Flash July 15, 2022 The Buffalo supermarket where 10 Black people were killed two months ago is formally reopening Friday. With COVID cases and hospitalizations rising, the Los Angeles County health director is warning that an indoor mask mandate could be brought back in two weeks. And, for the fifth time in two weeks, a shark has bitten someone on a Long Island, New York beach. All the injuries have been non-life threatening.