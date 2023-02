Drama in court as Buffalo supermarket gunman is sentenced to life in prison The 19-year-old who pleaded guilty to killing 10 in a mass shooting targeting Black people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, last May has been sentenced to life in prison. A man lunged at him in court during the proceedings. CBS News chief national affairs and justice correspondent Jeff Pegues joins Errol Barnett and Lana Zak with this developing story.