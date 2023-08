Buffalo mass shooting witnesses sue social media, gun companies Sixteen people who witnessed the Tops shooting in Buffalo, New York, in May 2022 are suing social media and gun companies over the trauma they endured. The suit alleges the gunman -- who killed 10 Black people in the racist attack -- was radicalized in these online spaces. Kristen Elmore-Garcia, a partner at the law office John Elmore P.C. based in Buffalo, joins CBS News to unpack the legal battle.