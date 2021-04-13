Live

Buffalo Bills make coaching history

The Buffalo Bills have hired Kathryn Smith as quality control assistant under head coach Rex Ryan, making her the first full-time female assistant coach in NFL history. CBSN's Contessa Brewer reports on the historic appointment.
