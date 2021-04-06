Live

Watch CBSN Live

Buckingham Palace needs a facelift

A major $250 million renovation is planned for the centuries-old Buckingham Palace. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip may have to vacate the premises for an entire year while renovations occur. Elizabeth Palmer has a tour.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.