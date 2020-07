Bubba Wallace recounts his thoughts seeing Colin Kaepernick kneel during the national anthem NASCAR made a significant change in June when it banned the Confederate flag from flying at the sport's events, two days after driver Bubba Wallace called for its removal. The 26-year-old is NASCAR's only full time Black driver at the top level, and has begun using his platform to call for justice. Michelle Miller spoke with him about his newfound role as an athlete and activist.