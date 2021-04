Bryan Voltaggio brings comfort food to The Dish Born and raised in Maryland, the chef is a true child of the Chesapeake, working at a local hotel wihere he first learned to cook. In 2008 he opened his first restaurant, Volt, and he hasn’t looked back. In his new cookbook “Home,” he puts his own twist on the mid-Atlantic classic and comfort dishes that he grew up with. Voltaggio joins The Dish to discuss his recipes.