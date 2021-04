Bryan Cranston on new memoir, acting career Emmy Award-winning actor Bryan Cranston got his start as a soap star in the television series, "Loving," more than 30 years ago. Since then, his career as an actor has taken off. Cranston made a name for himself in roles like the goofy dad in "Malcolm in the Middle" and as meth maker Walter White in "Breaking Bad." Now Cranston is showing his personal side in a new memoir, "A Life in Parts." Cranston joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the book and his on-screen roles.