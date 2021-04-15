Live

Watch CBSN Live

Brussels survivor reunited with family

Sebastien Bellin, a former basketball player who survived the terror attack at the Brussels airport, was reunited with his family when they made a surprise visit to his hospital room. CBS News correspondent Vladimir Duthiers joins CBSN to discuss.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.